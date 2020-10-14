General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Woyome’s two mansions sold

Alfred Agbesi Woyome, Businessman

The two Trassaco valley mansion belonging to businessman Alfred Woyome have been sold to settle part of the GH¢51.2 million he owes the state.



The houses were sold at a public auction and were bought by National Security Council September 11, 2020.



This follows a court order by the Supreme Court for Woyome to refund the money he took as judgment debt from government.



The court on July 25 ordered the state open a 21-day auction notice which was published by Daily Graphic.



The properties included two mansions at Americ court, Trassaco Valley, another residential property at Kpehe Caprice in Accra as well as plant and machinery of quarry belonging to Anator Quarry Limited at Mafi in the Volta.



In a report by Daily Guide, the Ministry for National Security at some point proposed that some of Woyome’s properties earmarked for auction be transferred to state to offset the GH¢51.2 million debt.



The ministry said they were proferring the advice due to the difficulties the auctioneer was facing in the sale of the properties.



But the Supreme Court in July directed the state to mobilize funds to purchase four properties belonging to Woyome in fulfillment of the court order that the properties to be sold to defray the debt.

