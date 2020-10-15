General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Woyome's two mansions sold at GH¢13.58 million

An amount of GH¢13,850,000 has been raised from the sale of two properties belonging to businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to settle part of the GH¢51.2 million he owes the state.



The two properties are mansions at Trassaco Valley estate, which is one of the most expensive residential areas in Ghana.



An auction document by daily guide shows that the first mansion on plot No. 259 Trassaco Valley Phase II was auctioned for GH¢5, 500,000 whilst the other on plot No.260 was sold for GH¢8,350,000.



The houses were sold at a public auction and were bought by National Security Council on September 11, 2020.



This follows a court order by the Supreme Court for Woyome to refund the money he took as judgment debt from government.



The court on July 25 ordered the state open a 21-day auction notice which was published by Daily Graphic.



The Ministry for National Security at some point proposed that some of Woyome’s properties earmarked for auction be transferred to the state to offset the GH¢51.2 million debt.



The ministry said they were proferring the advice due to the difficulties the auctioneer was facing in the sale of the properties.



But the Supreme Court in July directed the state to mobilize funds to purchase four properties belonging to Woyome in fulfillment of the court order that the properties to be sold to defray the debt.



The properties ordered by the court to be auctioned include two mansions at Ameri court, Trassaco Valley, Accra, another at Kpehe Caprice in Accra, as well as a plant and machinery of quarry belonging to Anator Quary Limited at Mafi in Volta region.

