Thug operating on 'orders' attacks Captain Smart and crew at Obuasi

Captain Smart and his crew were saved by the bell when a man, identified as a member of the Obuasi Municipal Taskforce, prevented them from working.



According to a report by 3news.com, the man made it difficult for the crew to set up and host the Thursday, June 8, 2023, edition of Onua Maakye’s Peoples’ Assembly at Obuasi.



The report added that the man stormed the venue and attempted to disturb the work of the radio team.



The man told the media house that he had done so because he had received instructions to do so.



“The thug physically prevented the technical team from mounting live gadgets claiming he was ordered from above to stop the event,” the report stated.



The Obuasi Central Police Command is currently resolving the matter.



Captain Smart and his crew are in Obuasi on the second day of the People’s Assembly.



