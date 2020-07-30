General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

There was no confrontation between Ketu South MCE and me – Dzifa Gomashie

Dzifa Gomashie, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu South

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has dismissed claims she had a heated argument with the Elliot Edem Agbenowu, the MCE, of the area.



According to her, there was no confrontation as speculated adding that she only addressed security personnel who misbehaved towards her.



Her explanation comes on the back of a video been circulated on social media where she was captured arguing with Elliot Edem Agbenowu, the MCE, at a voters registration centre.



Speaking on Citinews, the parliamentary candidate said “the MCE called me and the Deputy Regional Minister and wanted to know whether we were trailing them because I was with my comrades. By the time I could answer him, this security person behind him started shouting at me. And I don’t tolerate misbehaviour like that when someone is speaking to me. [I told the security personnel that] If you also have something to say, you must wait for your turn.”



“So I was upset at the person who was disrupting my response to the MCE. There was no confrontation. I addressed the MCE and asked if he could not stop the gentleman from misbehaving towards me. And then I spoke to the gentleman who was interrupting me very rudely in Ewe. I was asking him why he was misbehaving,” she explained.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly, Elliot Edem Agbenowu has also dismissed claims that the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, visited the municipality on Wednesday in the company of military officers to intimidate registrants in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



“The Regional Minister came with some REGSEC members. He came with the Regional Immigration Commander and National Security Liaison officer and some members of the media. He also came with members of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council. Over here it was my Divisional Commander and the Crime Officer who are able to join the tour. It was a surprise visit even to me. It wasn’t anything that was planned for me to even arrange the Security Council for the minister to address. He came, got the briefing and decided to just go and look at a few [registration centres]….It was about 7 vehicles [he was with],” he said.





