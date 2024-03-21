There are pastors in Ghana who bless same-sex marriage – LGBT+ member reveals

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Ghanaian who belongs to the LGBT+ community has revealed that pastors are blessing gay marriages in Ghana.



He says that if you are interested in marrying someone of the same sex, you will certainly get a man of God to bless your union.



According to him, the community is a very big one in Ghana and has very influential people as members.



“There are pastors who are blessing same-sex marriages in Ghana. I almost got married during the lockdown but because I decided to stop, I didn’t follow through with it. I can assure you that there are pastors who are blessing same-sex marriages,” he told Onua FM in Accra.



He further indicated that several Ghanaians are in the act, saying, “Everyone is into homosexuality. Almost 95% of Ghanaians are into the act.”



The young man who said he started gay practice in Senior High School when he slept with his biology teacher indicated that he has been in a relationship with an immigration officer and a Catholic priest.



