The town that collapsed over roasted yam – The story of Abotakyi

play videoFile Photo: The struggle over food caused the collapse of an entire town

It is an iconic place in the history of the Akuapems but lost its undisputable relevance over time because of a struggle over food.



In 1733, a historic event took place at the Abotakyi township, one that sealed a memorandum of understanding between the Akyems and the Akuapems.



It was at this town; Abotakyi, that a stone was planted to seal an oath signed by the entire Okuapeman and the Akyems, one that would make the Akyem (Ofori Kuma) and his descendants, occupants of the Okuapeman stool (the Ofori stool).



This was after the Akyems had helped the Akuapems and its neighbours defeat and drive out the Akwamus who had prior to that, been oppressing them.



Things have changed over the years however; the town has largely become small and obsolete today owing to some rare circumstances.



Explaining the reason behind this, Acting Krontihene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Nana Addo Kwataa, told GhanaWeb, that the struggle over a tuber of roasted yam led to the unfortunate collapse of the town which was once very significant.



“Trouble ensued between two people at Abotakyi over a piece of yam, roasted yam and the whole town was destroyed. They struggled for it. People normally struggle for food,” he said while taking his turn on the People&Places show.



Resultantly, the town has very little to boast of today, though it is still very much infamous in the history of the Akuapems.



“The chief in that town is one of the powerful chiefs in Akuapem, that’s why they met there for the Abotakyi Accord. Abotakyi is just between Mampong and Amanorkrom. So now, the town is a small one geographically but Abotakyi is a big town in the history of Akuapem,” he added.







