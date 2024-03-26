You are here: HomeNews2024 03 26Article 1923245

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

People & Places: Veteran journalist Cameron Duodu recounts his experience of Ghana’s independence day

In the heart of Accra, the country’s capital, the air buzzed with excitement as Ghana gained independence in 1957.

It was a time for wild celebrations throughout the country when Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his colleagues announced the birth of Ghana on the eve of March 6, 1957.

Working as a journalist on duty, Cameron Doudu, had a firsthand experience of what the atmosphere was like on that day, and across the country.

He sat down with Partey Narh in this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, as he recalled his personal experiences as a young reporter, and also as a citizen of the new Ghana.

Discover more in the full interview below



