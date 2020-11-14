General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

The role of Rawlings in Ghana’s democracy cannot be forgotten – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated the role of former President Jerry John Rawlings in deepening Ghana’s democracy cannot be forgotten.



The Minister, after joining President Akufo-Addo and his entourage to commiserate with the family of the late former head of state, told the media that the late Rawlings was open-minded, courageous, and one who spoke his mind.



She was of the view some would remember him and be happy for his contributions to Ghana’s democracy whereas others would also remember him and be sad.



The late leader and admitted had his flaws but he did his best for the country.



The Minister reiterated the government will give him a befitting burial because he was not an ordinary person.



She indicated that the late Rawlings spoke his mind and criticized people across all the political divide.



She was particularly worried that the late Rawlings had passed on leaving behind the wife with whom they have shared memories together.



She prayed and asked God to grant her the strength in this difficult time.

