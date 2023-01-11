'The president is naked' - Ablakwa after Meek Mill’s apology

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency says an apology from American rapper Meek Mill over his music video shoot at the seat of government is “well accepted”.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said the rapper’s choice of location for his video was “unfortunate” regardless of his motive.



Following backlash against his music video filmed at the Jubilee House, Meek Mill issued a heartfelt apology on Twitter.



“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make a connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art,” his initial tweet reads.



He went on to “take responsibility for [his] mistake” and expressed his desire to “make the connection between black people in America and Africa.”



The criticisms arrived full-steam Monday morning when Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted screenshots of the music video, expressing his outrage.



He still stands by his decision that those who gave access to the rapper at the Jubilee House must be sacked.



“It’s worrying to have these young men from America to come to the Jubilee House and on the blind side of security hopping from one office to another and recording videos. We should be worried,” he told NEAT FM’s morning host.



“How safe is our President? our President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] is naked. He is not protected and we are not safe collectively,” he added.



