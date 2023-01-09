'The height of desecration' - NDC man slams Akufo-Addo over Meek Mill's Jubilee House video

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Former Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Awards, Baba Sadiq was among the first media personalities to weigh in on the trending Meek Mill music video, which was shot partly at the Jubilee House.



The video went viral late Sunday evening after the musician shared it on his Instagram reel announcing to his fans that the full video will be released soon.



Ghana's social media space went into a meltdown of sorts with harsh critique directed at the presidency and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Sadiq, who is also rumoured to be lacing his boot to run for Parliament, posted a tweet that read: "A rapper who has since fallen off, flies a drone over the seat of the presidency? Holy cow.



"I think the president is already tired and may possibly hand over power if he is asked nicely. I mean what is this? The height of desecration," his tweet added.



In the video, Meek Mill is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.



Social media users are incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Major influencers on Twitter especially have attracted comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.



Watch the video as released by Meek Mill below:



