Meek Mill deletes promo of music video containing Jubilee House footage

American rapper Meek Mill has deleted a promo video he posted on Instagram hours after he shared it with his followers on the platform and on Twitter.



Even though no reason has been given for the deletion, it is widely believed that it is from backlash arising from the fact that portions of the viral video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his recent visit.



The Twitter link that led to the Instagram reel is still up but leads to a blank page.



In the said video, Meek Mill is captured in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.



Social media users, especially on Twitter, were largely angered with what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Influencers on the platform have also attracted tonnes of comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



Meek Mill, Jubilee House and White House were in the top trends from Sunday evening through to Monday morning.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.







Meek Mill in Ghana for Afro Nation cencert



Meek Mill enjoyed himself when he came to town last December as one of the guests at the Afro Nation concert.



From a quadbike riding session, claims of his phone having been pickpocket at an event, fighting off hoodlums before getting on stage to perform and meeting with the president at Jubilee House, these were some major highlights of his time in Accra.



Meek Mill is back in the United States but his name is back in the trends here in Ghana. Along with the presidencies of Ghana and the United States – Jubilee House and White House.



On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.



It set off a wave of critique directed at the presidency and the president over how easy it must have been for global showbiz people to have access to the president and even go as far as film what is effectively a security zone for business purposes.



See some comments below:





