'Tell Ghanaians everything will be fine' – Nigel Gaisie recounts encounter with an angel at a 'trotro' station

General News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has assured Ghanaians that the hardship currently being experienced in the country will be over soon.



Nigel Gaisie is convinced that in the foreseeable future, Ghana will turn its fortunes around and experience tremendous economic success.



This confidence of Prophet Gaisie is fuelled by an encounter he had with an angel of God at a lorry station.



According to him, the angel appeared to him and after roaming at a lorry station with him, urged him to pass on the information to Ghanaians that normalcy will soon return.



Nigel Gaisie, speaking on Power FM, said that he will get into the specifics of that encounter with the angel on December 31, 2022.



“An angel came to me and he lifted my soul to a lorry park. I saw a lot of things. He boarded a car and while going he asked me to tell Ghanaians everything will be fine very soon. The angel waved at me and left a message. On 31st night I will explain what the angel meant by that statement."



Nigel Gaisie also announced that so far he has been handed 47 prophecies by God and that he will disclose all of them on 31st night.



Of the 47, Nigel Gaisie says, the one for the Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo-Addo Dampare is ranked number 14.



“We are not scared of the prophecies because we speak the mind of God not humans. Already God has revealed 47 things to me and there could be more. Before midnight Saturday, we could get more.



“God has revealed a lot of things to me and I’m not alone. Other prophets have also received prophecies. We are ready to speak the mind of God, so Ghana Police should avert their minds to the serious issues in the country and leave the prophets and the church to do the work of God.



“The best way to differentiate between fake and real prophets is whether their prophecies manifests. No prophet has a 100% record on prophecies. It can never be 100% because we pray against some of the things and we also sometimes see things halfway. The sign of boldness is also another factor.



“If the spirit of God is in you, you say it as it is, you don’t get scared. There will be prophecies on Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, England. We have prophecies on IGP. Prophecy number 14 is about the IGP. I’ve seen something about him so I will say it. I’m surprised he is acting that way because he is Pentecostal,” he said.



