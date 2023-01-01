How IGP Dampare, police chiefs undertook pre-New Year patrols

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, George Akuffo Dampare took the lead in security deployments on 31st Night as Ghanaians got ready to enter the New Year 2023.



Dampare was specifically in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region where he was captured interacting on the major streets of the town with some residents.



In a video shared by the police on their Facebook page, Dampare and other members of the Police Management Board, POMAB, had earlier visited Konongo and Juaso.



Dampare spent the Watch Night Service at the Calvary Methodist Church in Kumasi-Amakom.



Across other parts of the country, senior regional commanders also led different teams to undertake safety and security patrols deep into the night of December 31.



Security has perennially been a major area of operation of the police during the Christmas and New Year holidays.



From the Calvary Methodist Church Kumasi-Amakom, where some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) led by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, together with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, visit the Congregation during their 31st Watch Night Service as part of 2023 New Year's Eve tour to interact with the Christian fraternity, members of the public, commuters and drivers, and walk the streets to ensure safety and general security.







From Koforidua in the Eastern region, where some Senior Officers of the Eastern Regional Police Command led by the the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah interact with members of the St. George Catholic Cathedral during their 31st Watch Night Service at Koforidua-Srodae on general security







In the Greater Accra Region, at the Madina Emmanuel Presbyterian church, where some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB)led by COP/Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, COP/Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye, together with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, interact with the people as part of 2023 New Year's Eve tour to ensure safety and general security.







From the Western Region, where the Director-General Services, COP Mr. Enoch Adutum Bediako and the Western Regional Police Command to observe with members of the Church of Pentecost - A.T Nartey Maranatha and English Assemblies during their 31st Watch Night Service to usher into 2023.







From the Methodist Church at Chapel Square, Cape Coast in the Central Region, where the Director- General, Information and Communication Technology ( ICT), COP Mr. Edward Tabiri and the Central Regional Police Command observe the 31st watch night with congregation to ensure safety and general security as we usher in the new year as art of 2023 New Year’s Eve tour in the region.







From Ho, the capital of the Volta Region. As part of the 2023 New Year's Eve tour, the Director-General, Special Duties, COP/Mr. Edward Oduro- Kwarteng together with the Volta Regional Police Commander DCOP/Mr. Andrews Boadu-Ekumah observe the 31st watch night service with members of The Methodist Church Ghana-Ho to ensure safety and general security as we usher in the new year.







In Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, watch us live as we bring you live coverage of the Northern Regional Police Command’s 2023 New Year Eve tour, led by DCOP/Mr Duuti Tuaruka currently at King David pub to visit members of the Christian fraternity, walks the streets, interacts with the community members, and ensures safety on the roads and general security.



