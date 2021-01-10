Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Suspected armed robbers attack Keta MP’s business center again

The Roofsenaf Filling Station belongs to the MP for Keta, Kwame Gakpey

Some suspected armed robbers on Sunday dawn attacked a gas filling station, Roofsenaf Filling Station belonging to the Member of Parliament (MP) of Keta, Kwame Gakpey in Satsimadza, a community on the Accra Aflao high way.



According to the MP, he had a phone call from his brother at 2am on Sunday 10, January 2021 who told him about the incident.



He said the facility was attacked by six unknown armed young men who beat up a security guard and a pump attendant who were on night duty. They were said to have made away with GH¢7,000 and a registered pump-action gun.



The MP revealed that, “the trained” security guard who “knows how to use the registered gun” was not on duty and so the robbers took advantage to shot the two workers who have sustained severe injuries.



He said his life is under threat saying “there are about six filling stations there, Alinco and the rest so I’m so surprised they figured out mine and attacked it, you know yesterday I sent my driver home (Keta) so they might have thought that I was in town that was why they did that”.



The MP was first attacked in his private residence in Keta on the eve of December 8, 2020 after he won the parliamentary seat of the Keta Constituency on the ticket of the NDC, he then spent days at the Keta Government Hospital where he received medical treatment after which he moved out of town.



This according to the MP, “someone is against my life and so I need police in this”.



He said after the first attack, he was promised to get the mandatory Police protection for MPs but he has not been given any yet. He therefore made an appeal for urgent “Police protection for me”.



Meanwhile, the two workers sustaining the gunshots are currently receiving medical attention at the Keta Government Hospital whilst the station is temporarily closed for Police to commence an investigation into the development.







