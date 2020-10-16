Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Lashibi bank robbery: Police retrieves weapons, AK47 ammunition

A reinforcement patrol team also intercepted an Urvan bus suspected to be linked to the robbery

The Greater Accra Regional Police has retrieved two pump-action weapons and 100 rounds of AK47 ammunition in a robbery operation at a bank at Lashibi in Accra.



According to the police, the incident occurred at about 2 am on Friday, 16 October 2020.



About six unidentified armed men robbed a bank at Lashibi and, in the process, opened fire into a vault, chiselled the wall to the vault to gain access, and stole from the safe.



The gunshots from the robbery scene attracted a police patrol team and the robbers bolted amidst firing.



A search at the scene led to the retrieval of an electric cutter, hammer, chisel, eleven live 9mm ammunition, and 1 round of spent ammunition.



Two suspects, Albert Buckson and Prince Ankrah, who were in a taxi were arrested in the vicinity.



They were suspected to be on surveillance linked to the robbery. A reinforcement patrol team also intercepted an Urvan bus suspected to be linked to the robbery.



The occupants of the mini-bus, however, escaped upon seeing the police.



The police, however, retrieved two pump action guns and 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunition.



The police have since detained the two suspects together with three private security men who were on duty at the time of the robbery to assist with investigations.





