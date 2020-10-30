General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2 feared dead as gunmen attack market in Ashanti Region

File photo

Details of an attack by four gun-wielding persons on motorbikes on a market in the Ashanti Region reveal two persons have been killed.



According to Citi News, the unknown assailants hit the Alabar Market in the Kumasi metropolis on Friday, October 30, 2020.



“According to an eyewitness, the attackers were on motorbikes. He described the gunmen as robbers when he spoke to Citi News,” the news portal has reported.



The attackers are suspected to be armed robbers.



“Four armed robbers hijacked the whole of Alabar. All of us run away from our shops. I haven’t seen even one police officer here. They shot like four people. Two of them are dead,” Citi News quoted the eyewitness.



The injured persons have been rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital, according to the report.



Meanwhile, in the same region, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Petroleum filling station at Asuadei in the Ahafo Ano South-East District, Alhaji Abubakar Sadick, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.



The incident occurred around 5:00 pm, reports indicate.



The four unmasked men allegedly stormed the fueling station with pump action guns and shot the CEO after a brief struggle with them.



The gun-wielding men made away with only GHS350 sales they had done for the day, according to a worker of the fuel station.

