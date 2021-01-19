General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Supreme Court rules against Mahama’s motion for EC Chair to admit to results errors

Ghana's supreme court

The Supreme Court has ruled against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 election, John Mahama who today filed a motion at the Supreme Court asking that EC Chairperson admits she made errors during her declaration of election results.



After a series a back and forth between lawyers for the Electoral Commission and the petitioner John Mahama, the Supreme went for a recess after which the Chief Justice ruled against granting John Mahama’s request. The court adjourned sitting to tomorrow 9am.



Mr Mahama wanted the EC Chairperson to admit that she did declare the results on December 9 which was broadcast live on radio, television and online platforms and which contained the errors he alluded to in his permission.



Mr Mahama wanted the panel to direct the EC Chairperson to admit to certain facts.



He further wants the EC Chairperson to admit that the figures and percentages announced by her during this declaration if collated will come to 100.3% instead of 100%.