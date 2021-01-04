General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

State House, Conference Centre, & Independence Sq areas declared security zones

The Ghana Police Service has advised the public to stay off the immediate vicinity of the State House Complex, Accra International Conference Centre, Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square ahead of the swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7.



“These places would be secured and patrolled by security personnel,” a statement from the Service on Sunday, January 3 said.



“Crash barriers would also be mounted at certain areas to cordon off and control movements to these venues, with security personnel directing movement.”



The swearing-in will be preceded by the dissolution of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic on Wednesday, January 6 and the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



As a result, the patrolling of the areas mentioned above will be from Wednesday.



“Only persons bearing invitation cards or accreditation would be allowed entry into the specified venues on 6th or 7th January, 2021.”



In all, 6,000 security personnel drawn from the Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies will provide security around the events.







“This will be augmented by technology to ensure maximum security,” the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Service, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said.



All VVIPs attending the events – to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols – will be provided “close protection as appropriate”.



There will be police field clinics to be mounted at the venues to provide emergency care.



“There would also be ambulances on standby.



“Similarly, the Ghana National Fire Service would mount stations at strategic locations to ensure fire safety.”



The police say arrangements regarding road closures, restriction and diversion of traffic will be announced by Tuesday.



“The Police is urging the public to continue to cooperate with security arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies of 7th January, 2021 in support of the constitutional framework of government.”

