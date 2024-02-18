Some students sleep on the floor, others study with plastic chairs – Wey Gey Hey senior prefect laments

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

The Senior Prefect of Wesley Girls Senior High School (Wey Gey Hey) has lamented the lack of adequate infrastructure in the A-list school.



Abena Benewah, according to a report by Joynews, raised the issue during a recent Speech and Prize Giving Day attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Students in the school are forced to sleep on the bare floor due to lack of space, Benewah is quoted to have said, a sentiment the school's headmistress echoed.



“Hundreds of girls are sleeping on the floor. This problem also pushes us to eat our meals in two batches,” she said before appealing to the government to help deal with the congestion and overcrowding in the school.



“From the tiny inconveniences to the deep and large potholes which hinder our progress, we have learnt as a school to endure, but I ask myself must we suffer when we can take help?" she quizzed.



She also highlighted other concerns like the shortage of furniture and other challenges with the IT lab.



"The moment in which we gaze upon our sisters who must use plastic chairs in their classrooms and lack tables to comfortably write on cannot be put on hold," she added.



The issue of infrastructure has often come up relative to the government's Free Senior High School policy, where the track system has been implemented to ensure that at all times, two streams are in school.



Opposition voices have blamed the government for forcing through a policy without the requisite infrastructure to support same but the government has denied the claim.



