Mahama is a threat to Free SHS – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In a press conference held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Mr. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, issued a stern warning to the Ghanaian populace regarding John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Addressing a series of criticisms launched by the former president against the educational sector and the policies aimed at enhancing teaching and learning, Mr Aboagye highlighted Mahama's perception of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as a direct threat to his political resurgence and the future of the NDC party.



"The success of the Free SHS policy is a threat to the NDC and their perennial flagbearer, who believes Ghanaians have short memories," Mr Aboagye asserted.



He emphasised that contrary to Mahama's assumption that Ghanaians have forgetful tendencies, citizens vividly recall the hardships endured under the Mahama-led administration.



"Ghanaians do not have short memories as he has always assumed. Ghanaians remember how students were sacked from class due to the inability of their parents to pay their fees," Mr Aboagye stated passionately.



Highlighting the transformative shifts brought about by the NPP administration, he reflected on the time when students grappled with the spectre of expulsion from examination centres and the anxiety of withheld results due to outstanding fees, significantly impeding their educational pursuits.



Additionally, Mr Aboagye underscored the marked improvements in academic performance resulting from the government's practical measures and policies.



"Since the implementation of the Free SHS policy, there has been a noticeable improvement in academic performance among students," he affirmed.



"With access to quality education and support from teachers, many students have excelled academically, achieving high scores in examinations such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)."



Moreover, Mr Aboagye pointed out that beneficiaries of the government's Free SHS policy are thriving in their post-secondary education, with some even securing places in prestigious international universities.



He also mentioned that other beneficiaries have received top sub-regional awards and honours, demonstrating the positive impact of the policy on Ghana's youth.



Mr Aboagye's remarks serve to highlight the stark differences between the educational policies of the NPP and NDC and to caution against reverting to past practices that may jeopardize the progress made in the education sector.