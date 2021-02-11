General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Social media users react to Supreme Court's ruling on Jean Mensa not mounting witness box

The court passed it's judgement after hearing arguements on Tuesday

The seven-member Supreme Court panel hearing the 2020 Election Petition has ruled that the Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Madam Jean Mensa cannot be compelled to mount the witness box in contravention with her own decision not to do so.



Following the announcement of the ruling political activists and persons with interest in the ongoing petition have taken to social media to express their reactions.



On Monday, February 1, 2021, lawyers for the petitioner after the cross-examination of their third witness informed the court that they were done with their case presentation and had brought their case to an end.



Lawyers for the first (Electoral Commission) and the second respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in turn informed the court that they did not intend on calling any witnesses of their own and prayed the court to go ahead and make a ruling on the petition.



The petitioner’s lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata in response objected to the respondent's decision and argued that the Electoral Commissioner, in particular, must be compelled by the court to mount the witness box for cross-examination.



The court after hearing lengthy arguments from counsels on both sides fixed today, Thursday, February 11, 2021, to pronounce judgement on the issue.



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah reading the judgment which overruled the objection by the petitioner's lawyers said “We are reminded to state that our jurisdiction invoked in this election petition is limited jurisdiction clearly circumscribed by law. We do not intend to extend our mandate beyond what the law requires of us in such petitions brought under article 67 clause 1. Simply put, We are not convinced and will not yield to the invitation being extended to us by the counsel for the petitioner to order the respondents to enter the witness box in order to be cross-examined.”



Social media users out of high expectations for the ruling have taken to various platforms to react to the court’s decision.



See below some social media reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision:





NDC should just save themselves some time and throw this petition somewhere. Its clear it won't go their favor. Corrupt country like this. #ElectionPetition #electionpetition2020 — Dep. Min. Energy ???????? (@shikome_1) February 11, 2021

The fact that Tsatsu Tsikata came to the court prepared to re-open the case on behalf of the petitioner tells me he knew the judgement won't go for Mahama#ElectionPetition2021 #ElectionPetition

the EC | Akoto Ampaw | Jean Mensah | the NDC | the EC Chair | Cross Examination — Maame_this (@MaameThis) February 11, 2021

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hints that if there is a subpoena to compel EC chair to mount the witness box, the respondents will do same to get the petitioner into the box.#ElectionPetition2021 #ElectionPetition

Tsatsu Tsikata | the EC | Mahama | Akoto Ampaw | Jean Mensah | the NDC | — Maame_this (@MaameThis) February 11, 2021

#ElectionPetition

The Supreme court has today saved us from another noise pollution.???????????? — ROJO'S TEA (@piteethomas98) February 11, 2021

If you want re-open your case then please bring more of your witness and stop wasting our time. The fact that you want to re-open your case means you’re not even sure of your case. Long grammar doesn’t win cases - it’s evidence that wins a case #ElectionPetition — Apostle D.Akyeampong (@GodsGeneralDee) February 11, 2021

I applaud the NPP for how they presented their petition in 2013 , even though they did t win. What we’re seeing from the NDC is a laugh. #ElectionPetition — Apostle D.Akyeampong (@GodsGeneralDee) February 11, 2021

When you a file a useless and time wasting application without proper evidence, even a kindergarten kid will definitely rule against you. Unanimous FC is when you filed a useless application. Tsatsu Tsikata is their nemesis.#ElectionPetition — Stephanie (@UberRider_) February 11, 2021

Now that Tsatsu tsikata has decided to subpoena Jean mensah..Amenuvor n Akoto Ampaw too wan do same to JDM..eeiii its not always dat wah is good for d goose is good for d gander oo..if u no drag JDM to d box ah wah will happen..tell the court to giv us evidence#ElectionPetition — That Abossey Okai Credit Ofisa ? (@kwamenyarkoosaf) February 11, 2021

Petitioner's Spokesperson: Tsatsu Tsikata is preparing to file an application to reopen their case, subpoena the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, and for a review of the Supreme Court decision preventing Tsatsu from cross examining Jean Mensah#ElectionPetitionpic.twitter.com/6rDM6PVTJ9 — Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) February 11, 2021

Now the wisdom of the arguments in the interrogatories is very clear now. Tsatsu really knows the law



????????????????????????#ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/E0gPMChM9t — John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) February 9, 2021

The Judges are doing everything possible to protect Jean Mensa from mounting the witness box. The same box that Afari Gyan mounted oo.

At this stage Tsatsu Tsikata should just understand that "the cockroach can never win in the court of hens"#ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/Qd5ju3igRr — Highest Bryt ???????????? (@bright_aweh) February 9, 2021

Court of Law vs Court of Public Opinion.



In the Court of Law, the name of the game is EVIDENCE, you come to Court with it, you don’t come to Court looking for it.



In the Court of Public Opinion, all you need are half-truths, lies, rumors and propaganda.#ElectionPetition — Fatimatu Abubakar (@Fatimatu_A) February 9, 2021

Supreme court has ruled that Jean Mensa can't be crossed examined #ElectionPetition — Ewura Abedu-Kennedy (@KendraAbedu) February 11, 2021

Unanimous FC has scored more goals in the last few days than the combined 45 years of Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho, Messi and Ronaldo. ???? #UnanimousFC #ElectionPetition #Ghana — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) February 11, 2021

Tsatsu Tsikata knew definitely before today that the court won’t grant his request to bring Jean Mensah to the witness box????But he has already taken a step ahead.The EC boss isn’t free YET????????#ElectionPetition — Sebastian? (@yawsebastian) February 11, 2021