Severe flooding displaces over 2,000 residents in Buipe

Regional News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Buipe community in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region has been hit by floods.



This has left more than 2000 residents displaced as water levels continue to rise.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor, toured the affected areas, including the Buipe Market, where commercial activities have been brought to a halt due to the flood.



Speaking in an interview with Class News, Savannah Regional Correspondent Zion Rauf reported that the Buipewura Jinapor, has appealed urgently to the government to provide assistance to those affected.



He also assured residents that he would facilitate the permanent relocation of the victims to a safer area.