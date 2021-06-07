Flood kills 18-month-old baby at Nkafoa

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A one and half-year-old baby Abigail Kakraba has been killed by flooding at Nkanfoa in the Cape Coast North Constituency of the Central Region.



The heavy downpour which occurred Friday between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm flooded many areas in Cape Coast and its environs, destroying many properties.



Little Abigail’s mother’s funeral rites were performed a week ago.



Eyewitnesses told Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan that an auntie who was taking care of the little girl and her older sister went to the market, leaving the kids with her neighbor.



The eyewitness further narrated that the kids then went out after the rain to play and in an attempt to cross a gutter, the younger one fell into the gutter and drowned.



One of the witnesses said, he had seen the child floating in the flood and informed his colleagues to search for her.



“We searched for almost three hours but we couldn’t find her so we poured libation to ask the gods to help us find her and we subsequently found her lifeless body.”



The victim has been buried after the necessary rites were performed.