Chief Justice fulfils 1000 bags of cement promise to support the construction of new homes for flood victims

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, and the Judicial Service of Ghana have fulfilled their promise of supporting the construction of new homes for victims of the floods in some parts of the Volta Region caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpongo Dams with 1000 bags of cement.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who disclosed in a post shared on X on Friday, February 2, 2024, said that in addition to the donation of the 1000 bags of cement, the chief justice and the service have commenced the construction of a borehole they promised.



He indicated that the donation was in support of the “MP’s Safe Alternative Housing Project" which is aimed at constructing new homes for the flood victims who lost all their properties including their homes.



The MP expressed his gratitude to Justice Torkornoo and the Judicial Service on behalf of the chiefs and people of North Tongu.



“We are particularly touched that the Chief Justice and her team travelled all the way to make the donation, to inspect our housing project and to interact with displaced persons in the various camps.



“Our revered chiefs, my beloved displaced constituents and I convey deepest appreciation to Her Ladyship for the exceptional compassion, leadership and partnership in the interest of humanity,” he wrote.



Ablakwa added, “God bless the Hon. CJ and all those extending a helping hand to our fellow compatriots”.



The MP shared pictures of the presentation of the bags of cement and of the chief justice and her entourage inspecting the borehole project.



He disclosed in December 2023 that Justice Torkornoo came up with the initiative and led efforts to raise GHS125,000 at the judicial service for donation.



