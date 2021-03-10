General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Sammy Gyamfi's rant an 'emotional outburst' to an 'unpleasant outcome' - Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini says the recent outburst of his party’s National Communication Officer was somehow needful for the betterment of the party in future.



Sammy Gyamfi took the Speaker of Parliament and Minority to the cleaners for voting for Ministers-designate the NDC thought should have been rejected by at least members from their side.



He described his party’s leadership in parliament as ‘betrayers’.



Many have condemned his utterances with some suggesting that he should be hauled before the Privileges Committee.



But the former NDC lawmaker said the ‘young man was pained and had to fight for his party’s interest’.



“It was an emotional outburst to an unpleasant outcome of the voting in parliament,” he told host, Kwesi Aboagye in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.