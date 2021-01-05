Politics of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: My News GH

SONA 2021: Ghana’s democracy is under attack from Akufo-Addo – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini has said that Ghana’s democracy is under attack.



According to him, there is a never seen before security presence at the Parliament House ahead of the President’s delivery of the last State of the Nation Address Tuesday.



To him, never in his life has he seen such deployment to Parliament in his career as a reporter and also a Member of Parliament.



The legislator who made these observations known on his social media page said: “I have been to Parliament as a reporter for many State of the Nation Addresses(SONA) and swearing-in ceremonies and I have sat in the chamber as MP to take part in one swearing-in and witnessed some more SONA being presented."



"Never have I ever seen the number of armed soldiers and armored vehicles stationed at parliament like I witnessed today in preparation for tomorrow’s SONA! If you still think your silence/acquiescence is helping our democracy which is beginning to look more like might is right, I wish us all well”.













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.