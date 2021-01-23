Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of STMA laud President Akufo-Addo for reducing size of his government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A section of residents within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis have lauded the President for cutting down on Appointees in his second tenure.



The residents believed that cutting down on the number would not only save the government purse but allow effective work and development deliverables in real-time.



They were also happy that the Western Region has also received the appointment in the Person of Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Effia and retaining the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah MP for Takoradi.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 21 January 2021 submitted to Parliament for prior approval through the speaker, Albert Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, some names for appointment as Ministers and Regional Ministers in his new government.



The last government had over a hundred Ministers which received public criticism.



Ms Ophelia Opoku Boateng, a journalist, said the reduction very laudable and was hopeful it would help to facilitate development in all the Regions.



"This somewhat slim Appointees will make accountability very easy and simple."



Mr Redeemer Buatsi was however not happy with some of the people the President nominated terming it as square pegs in round holes.



"Someone like Peter Amewu who is an energy expert, why Railways and look at Adwoa Sarfo at Gender", He retorted.



Madam Yayra Zenu still saw the size as big and a waste of national resources on them.



Mr Paul Amissah sided with the President on the nominations and hoped that it would go along way in helping the country’s development.