Remembering JJ: Rawlings and Nana Konadu take the dance floor

play videoFormer president of Ghana, late Jerry John Rawlings and Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former first Lady

A video of the late president Jerry John Rawlings displaying his dance moves has surfaced on the internet.



Known for charismatic demeanour, the former president seems to be one that does not shy away from public involvement.



The video, sighted by GhanaWeb shows the late president and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, former first lady of Ghana, displaying their dance moves at an event in Accra.



This wouldn’t be the first of such events where Mr. Rawlings got the crowd frenzy with his dance moves and exuberance.



At a similar event at his alma mater, Achimota School in March 2017, the late statesman could be seen pulling off some ‘wild’ dance moves backed by his beautiful wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who also showed off her prowess.



News of the demise of Mr. Rawlings sent the nation into a sudden state of shock in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



President Akufo-Addo has thus announced a 7-day national week of mourning with flags flying at half-mast to commemorate the death of the Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic.



Watch the videos below









