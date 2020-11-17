General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Religious leaders take turn to sign Rawlings's book of condolence

Among those who signed the book included the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape, Charles Palmer-Buckle

Dozens of religious leaders have taken turns to sign the book of condolence opened for the late former President of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.



The book of condolence was opened for the Ex-President who passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2020, and has since been signed by dignitaries and leaders including president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.



Taking their turn today, the religious leaders who thronged the Conference Center included the leaders of the Christian and Islamic faith.



Notable among the religious leaders were the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape, Charles Palmer-Buckle, the General Overseer of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare and Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo.



Also signing on behalf of the Chief Imam, was his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.



Speaking to the media after the signing, Bishop Palmer-Buckle praised Ex-President Rawlings for the life he lived which he dedicated to ensuring the establishment of Ghana's current democracy. He also admonished Ghanaians to emulate the principles of probity and accountability which the late former president lived for.

