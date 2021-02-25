You are here: HomeNews2021 02 25Article 1188811

General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Peace FM

Record videos of homosexual affairs & report to police - Lawyer charges Ghanaians

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Queer file photo Queer file photo

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Faisal Ibrahim says recording sexual intercourse of same sexes in Ghana is legitimate.

He noted that contrary to the position of some lawyers that it is a breach of privacy for one to take a video of persons having sex privately, it is acceptable if it is a case of unnatural carnal knowledge.

He, therefore, charged Ghanaians to monitor the activities of homosexuals, record videos and report them to the Police.

''It is not a breach of privacy if you can record a criminal act ongoing. In fact, you're helping the work of the Police. So, when you spot two men having sex and you have a phone, you can record it. The Police will be happy with you as evidence before the court and they will be prosecuted because per Section 104, unnatural carnal knowledge is a crime'', he said during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.

He was reacting to the advocacy of the rights of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group in Ghana.

The group is said to have established offices in Accra to advance its agenda and activities.

However, the Police today have raided and shut down a five-bedroom house at Ashongman Estate suspected to be house people engaged in homosexual activities.

The security officers stormed the house with the owner of the property and closed it down but no arrest has been made yet.

The Police reportedly picked intelligence that the house is an office for the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Partey has recorded one assist for Arsenal this season

Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal squad to Athens for Europa League knockout match

Business

Ms Faustina Djabatey, Communications Officer of GACC

Publish procurement data - public institutions told

Entertainment

Actor Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa

Doctors say Funny Face slept well after meeting baby mama, kids – Kwaku Manu

Africa

health worker prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

22 million Ugandans to miss Coronvirus vaccine

Opinions

Queer file photo

LGBTQI+ remains a threat to society