General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Rawlings 'wasted our time' , Akufo-Addo should have apologized on his behalf – Arthur Kennedy

The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have apologised on behalf of late former President Jerry John Rawlings "for the pain that he caused", according to Dr. Arthur K. Kennedy.



Speaking on the back of the burial of the former President, Arthur Kennedy said he would have wished Rawlings had apologised personally before his demise, but since he couldn't President Akufo-Addo should have done it on his behalf.



"I would have wished that he apologised for the pain he caused but unfortunately he didn't so I would say may he rest in peace, but may his victims also rest in peace," he said.



Dr Arthur Kennedy who was speaking in an interview on Neat FM believes the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'wasted our time' with his 'leadership'.



"I think that he meant well but his leadership by and large wasted our time . . . I wish that before Mr Rawlings was buried, President (Akufo-Addo) on behalf of all of us had apologised to those who were victims of the AFRC and PNDC revolution . . . we should be careful what we celebrate," he indicated.



