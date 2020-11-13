General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rawlings ‘was a daredevil’ – Sekou Nkrumah

Late Jerry John Rawlings

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah says the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is best remembered as “a daredevil".



According to Dr. Nkrumah, many Ghanaians do not like Rawlings’s kind because he was too direct and loved to say the truth.



Sekou Nkrumah, in a post on his Facebook timeline wrote of JJ Rawlings: “nothing to do with good or bad but rather to do with having it his way. He imposed himself on the situation, refusing to accept his limitations!”



These limitations, Sekou Nkrumah indicated, made the former Ghanaian leader “a walking contradiction in so many ways!”



“He was very charismatic, very handsome in his younger days. He was also very ambitious, but I think the best way to describe him is that he was a daredevil as Kweku Baako will say!”, Sekou’s post read further.



Sekou wondered if the sudden death of a great personality like JJ Rawlings will go a long way to have any effect on the December 7 elections.



He lamented that the opposition NDC, a party JJ Rawlings founded, will capitalize on his death to gain sympathy votes from the electorate and asked if it will actually favour them.



“Remember in 2012, the death of President Mills gave NDC lots of sympathy votes! So, the question now is [is] this new development going to favour the NDC again? I guess time will tell,” he wrote.



Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, where he was receiving treatment after a short illness. He was 73 years old.













