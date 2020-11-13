General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Rawlings stepped on a lot of toes but had a good side - Dr. Tuffour

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor

Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, has stressed on the need for Ghanaians not to lose sight of the fact that former President Jerry John Rawlings stepped on several toes despite all his good sides.



The experienced politician believes it would be important for us to be mindful of these things, reconcile as a nation and pray for him.



According to him, although the late Rawlings had good intentions and wanted the nation to progress, some of his approaches were extreme and brought pain to others.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapongon on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he opined that the late Rawlings can be commended for his probity and accountability agenda which was to prevent corruption and ensure accountable leadership.



He also said the year 2000 should be one that Ghanaians must not forget because people had doubts the late Rawlings was going to hand over power to former President Kufour after his party lost the elections.



This he added was remarkable and as a nation, it is something we must celebrate the late president for.



He commended the late Rawlings for his contribution to electrification to the northern parts of the country, his agenda to expand railways to other parts of the country, and his contribution to constitutional rule.



Dr Tuffour advised political leaders, not to allow people to only praise sing them but accept their faults and work on them so the country would develop.



He said the nation will retrogress when we lack leaders who listen to advice.











