General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Rawlings’s death: Stay off funeral – Nana Konadu’s NDP warns NDC

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Secretary-General, NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has warned the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama to stop taking advantage of the death of former President and founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings.



They accused Mahama of only mourning Rawlings to make political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.



Secretary-General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong at a press conference today, Monday, November 23, 2020, urged Ghanaians not to fall for such political trick and that the NDC is exploiting the death of the husband of NDP flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to bring back to life the NDC’s “dead campaign”.



“With what he did with the demise of former President Mills, he should not be allowed to do the same with the death of our beloved, former president Rawlings. And Ghanaians should not oblige to that. The hypocrisy of the NDC when Jerry John Rawlings was alive, [was such that] John Mahama desperately wanted to silence him and now that Rawlings is no more, Mahama finds it expedient to utilize his death to galvanize support for his weak base within the NDC rank and file and the country at large to salvage his 2020 campaign which is going nowhere.”



“Suddenly, the individuals within the NDC under the current leadership of John Mahama who publicly vilified Rawlings have rediscovered a new voice proclaiming themselves to the true adherent of his ideals and those who used foul languages against Rawlings are now hailing him.”



They again accused the NDC [detractors] of behind the ‘fake’ news which circulated on social media earlier today that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had withdrawn from the race due to the death of her husband, former President Rawlings.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also dared the leadership of the NDC to march against the Airbus scandal and all the scandals which engulfed the erstwhile administration of former President Mahama if they truly believe in probity and accountability.



Dr Bawumia’s riposte was in response to the NDC‘s decision to embark on a march for probity and accountability in honour of former President Rawlings.



Speaking in Yendi on Saturday following the resumption of his campaign after a seven-day break in honour of the late former president, Bawumia slammed the leadership of the NDC for exhibiting “hypocrisy and dishonesty.”



Dr Bawumia said, considering the well-known disrespect the NDC leadership showed to the late former president when he was alive, as well the several corruption cases recorded by the Mahama administration, he was astonished how the NDC leadership is pretending to love the ex-president after his death.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.