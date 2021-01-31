General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Rawlings's 'babies with sharp teeth' story, life as his advisor - Fifi Kwettey bares it all

Fifi Kwettey served as advisor to the former President, J.J Rawlings

It took a lot for one to win his trust, but when you did, he gave it his all. This was what it was like for Fifi Kwettey, an ardent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former advisor to the late former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



As a confidant, he had the chance to counsel the former President on many fronts, a herculean task he described it, but very fulfilling.



According to Mr. Kwettey, Rawlings's drive to change and drive the country forward influenced many of his decisions at his young age, and even reflected in the naming of his children.



But of course, many didn’t necessarily agree with his methods, and this somewhat caused a rift between some members of his party and himself.



This birthed the phrase; “babies with sharp teeth” which eventually became a popular one Mr. Rawlings used to described persons whom according to him, were babies in the NDC but were ‘biting’ hard at him whenever he criticized some happenings in the party.



Mr. Kwettey also, while memorializing the former President on GhanaWeb TV revealed what necessitated the closeness of the President, with his then vowed opponents, the New Patriotic Party.



