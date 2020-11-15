General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Rawlings in a wrap! – The man who came, saw and conquered

play videoThe late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed away after a short illness

His name made waves, any and everywhere he went. Aside from the authority he carried, he was noted as a man who commanded power with his voice and wordings, and his constant campaign against corruption, could not be overlooked.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings! Ghana’s first president under the Fourth Republic. He fought his way into power through a revolution; the June 4, 1979 uprising; and he wouldn’t easily be forgotten as one of the persons who was involved in coup d’états.



Though there were mass killings; of military officers, and civilians alike, he handed over power peacefully on two occasions; to Hilla Limann in 1979 and John Agyekum Kufour in 2001.



Rawlings was known as the ‘boom’ man because of his fearless speeches and ability to freely express his opinions and principles.



His wife, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and 4 children succeeded him after his sudden demise on November 12, 2020.



The former military man has a lot to his legacy; the good and the bad and in this documentary, a summary of his life is captured. Take a look!





