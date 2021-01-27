General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Rawlings ensured media freedom – MFWA

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr Sulemana Braimah, has said the late former President Jerry John Rawlings ensured media freedom and freedom of expression in Ghana.



He said Mr Rawlings did so when he signed off the 1992 Constitution which ensured that media freedom is given legal backing.



In a tweet to eulogise the late former Ghanaian leader, Mr Braimah said, “As a Military Leader, Jerry John Rawlings signed off the 1992 Constitution with very expansive provisions for media freedom and freedom of expression.



“After 2 terms in office, as elected leader, he didn’t seek to change the constitution for a 3rd term. RIP Papa J.”