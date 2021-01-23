General News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Rawlings deserves credit for shepherding 1992 Constitution – Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Railways Development, has said Ghana must credit former president Jerry John Rawlings for the fourth republican constitution.



He made the comments on the floor of parliament as lawmakers paid tribute to the late president whose burial ceremonies officially begin this weekend with a requiem mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.



“When you look at the history of governance in this country, you cannot but admit that the 1992 constitution is the most endearing constitution even though it has its antecedents in previous constitutions. We must thank president Rawlings for shepherding the constitution into effect.”



He added that to have transited into a democrat and accepted to leave office after his term was also a plus “…to the extent that there are people who were president in Rawlings’ time who are still presidents today.”



Ghartey described Rawlings as a man of many sides who played a crucial role in where the country is today. The former president he added deserved lots of credit for the range of investment laws that were passed during his tenure.



Parliament’s main tribute was delivered by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu. After him, other lawmakers also made submissions among others, John Abdulai Jinapor, his former aide Kofi Adams and Cletus Avoka.