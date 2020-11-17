General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Rawlings’ death: NDC shedding crocodile tears – Ben Ephson

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has accused the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over the death of the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.



The NDC party should be the last political party to cry over the demise of its founder as according to him, the party never treated the late founder well when he was alive.



“Of course the death is painful, but they must not pretend they had the best of relationship with their founder, they should stop shedding crocodile tears…,” he said.



The first President of the fourth Republic passed away last week at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment following a short illness.



The nation has since been thrown into a state of shock and mourning, with all political parties, particularly the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC, seeking to make political gains from the funeral.



But Ben Ephson insists that the NPP will be the largest beneficiary of sympathy votes because they handled the late former President very well.



“If people who love Rawlings want to vote, NPP will benefit from the sympathy votes because they handled Rawlings well in the days before his death."



“NPP can ask NDC supporters loyal to Rawlings to vote for them because, they handled him well even before his death and they also have given him a befitting burial…,” he said.







