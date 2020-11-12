General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rawlings’ death: Akufo-Addo declares seven days of mourning, orders flags to fly at half-mast

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Following the death of Jerry John Rawlings, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed that all national flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.



Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement officially announced to Ghanaians the death of the country’s longest-serving leader.



The President declared seven days of mourning and also expressed sadness over Rawlings death.



“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the children and family of the late President, in these difficult times”.



“I have directed all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, November 13 to Friday, November 20 ”, parts of the statement read.



The former president GhanaWeb understands passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness.



According to state-owned Daily Graphic, the former President had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment. He was 73.



It will be recalled that Mr Rawlings recently lost and buried his mother last month.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.