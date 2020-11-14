Diasporian News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Rawlings’ death: A great tree has fallen; virtue has left the Ghanaian society - NDC Germany Chapter

The Germany Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has eulogised former President Jerry John Rawlings a few days after he passed on.



News of the demise of Mr. Rawlings sent the nation into a sudden state of shock in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Joining the chorus of tributes, the NDC Germany Chapter in a statement said the late president’s demise depicts "a great tree that has fallen with virtue leaving the Ghanaian society".



“A great tree has fallen; virtue has gone out from the Ghanaian society. A bigger vacuum that would take centuries to fill has been created in our society. It still seems like a dream to us. We don’t know whether to believe it or not. But one thing is certain, we will never forget you if indeed it is true that you have passed. The father and founder of the greatest political party in our Country at the moment, JJ Rawlings has gone to be with his maker. No volumes of books can contain his enviable life,” the statement read.



“Despite that, he has carved his life on the hearts of Ghanaians and individuals across the globe. His legacy has been etched into the minds of people across the strata of life,” the group eulogised.



While making great strides on the domestic front of Ghana, former President Jerry John Rawlings was known to have also impacted the world and was recognized on the international scene as such.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced a 7-day national week of mourning with flags flying at half-mast to commemorate the death of Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic.



