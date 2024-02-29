Prof Naana Jane retained as John Mahama’s running mate - Report

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has retained Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.



This is the second time the former Minister of Education is partnering with the former president in an election.



The information was carried in a graphic.com.gh report, although no official communication from the NDC has been made yet to this effect.



GhanaWeb had earlier reported that the announcement of the running mate of the largest opposition party in the country would be made on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



In an exclusive interview with Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, he told GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro that the announcement, as had been stated by John Mahama, would happen before the month closes.



He said in the interview that the party and the public should expect a formal announcement later in the week after the decision is finalised by the council of elders and the national executive committee of the party.



“The rank and file of the party and the general public should be expecting to hear a formal announcement tomorrow when the decision is eventually finalised, subject to the advice of the Council of Elders and the national executive committee.



“I am very optimistic that this is a decision that would resonate not just with our grassroots but also with the entire nation," he stated in the GhanaWeb Election Desk interview on February 28, 2024.



He added that the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, had been thinking and consulting on the matter for a long time and that he had made his choice.



He said that the flagbearer, however, needed to seek the formal advice of the major stakeholders for approval before the announcement.



“The flagbearer has been thinking and consulting on this matter. He is ready with his consultation, and he has a choice. But as the constitution and systems of our party require, he needs to seek formally the advice of the Council of Elders and present the same to the National Council of the party, which is the second highest decision-making body in the party, for advice before the same is announced,” he stated.



“... The candidate is very clear in his mind as to who he wants to be his running mate to complement him and deliver his vision,” he added.







