Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

President Akufo-Addo is like King Cyrus - Koku Anyidoho gushes

play videoCEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

For endorsing the construction of a monument in honour of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, the founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, is effusive in his praise for President Akufo-Addo, equating him to the Biblical King Cyrus.



Cyrus the Great of the Persian Kingdom, is credited for helping Jews return from exile to Jerusalem 2,500 years ago, to rebuild the Temple in the book of Daniel.



Government, through the Chief Executive Officer (CEO of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, announced President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to renovate the Asomdwe Park, the resting place of Prof. Mills, near the Independence Square at Osu, Accra, into an ultra-modern facility befitting the status of the former President.



Delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 8th Anniversary of the late former president, Hon Shuaib explained that the President was committed to holding on to the legacy of the former statesman.



"The President’s seriousness about the Asomdwe Park has been manifested today as I cut sod to commence the construction of an ultra-modern edifice befitting the status of the late son of the land," the CEO of CoDA said.



It is this show of solidarity that has got the NDC former Deputy General Secretary waxing lyrically about the current president.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho described as disappointing and lamentable, the fact that such a remarkable monument could not be constructed during the NDC - Prof Mills' own party's - era.



Alluding to King Cyrus, he opined that it is clearly divine design that the redevelopment is being done under a different administration other than the NDC’s, just as the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem happened under the Persian King.







“Look in the book of Daniel, Cyrus was not a Jew but in the wisdom of God Almighty, it was King Cyrus of Persia who gave the go-ahead for the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem. When Nehemiah decided to rebuild the broken walls of his fathers, it was not a Jewish team that gave him the support”.



“Times and seasons are in the hands of God. He brings Kings and Rulers to set certain purposes. I’m talking scripture; if Nana Akufo-Addo is the King Cyrus, it is not my doing but the Lords. God, thank you,” he gushed.



Touching on the confusion at the 8th wreath laying ceremony of the late President Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho said the two different ceremonies held in honour of the late President is rather "brilliant and wonderful", adding that there were prior engagement with the NDC regarding the commemoration of the day.



He added that as a Founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute, celebrating their first anniversary, he reserves the right to draw a program for their anniversary celebration; thus, it did not take anything away from the NDC to organize a separate ceremony for Atta Mills.



“I am Founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute and we are celebrating our first anniversary. I have a right to draw a program for my anniversary celebration. It takes nothing away from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to organize a separate ceremony for Atta Mills and we also did ours; it is brilliant and wonderful. We had interactions with the party on that,” he said.



Watch the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.