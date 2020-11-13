General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

President Akufo-Addo commissions new passport head office in Accra

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, November 13, 2020, commissioned a new Passport Head Office located at Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue near the British Embassy High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the president expressed content at the construction of the new project, adding that, the struggle to get an appropriate accommodation for the passport office will be a thing of the past.



“I think we can all agree that today that appropriate accommodation for the passport office can be obtained. At long last, we now have a means of obtaining a passport that can be done in an objective transparent manner. It can no longer be associated with no kind of strange developments,” the president stated.



He, however, charged officials working at the foreign affairs ministry to take proper care of the place in order to streamline the efficient administration of the passports in the country.



On her part, Foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway established that other passport application centres have been established in several regions namely; Kumasi, Tamale, Koforidua, Tema, Ho, Takoradi, Sunyani to provide expedited services.



The new Accra passport head office is a 3-level purpose-built edifice with ancillary facilities such as a meeting room, cafeteria, and archival room among others.





