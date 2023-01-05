Pregnant mothers urged to attend ante-natal clinics

Health News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: GNA

Mrs. Grace Nyarko Yeboah, a Senior Staff Nurse at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, has advised pregnant mothers to attend ante-natal health care clinics to prepare well for safe delivery.



She said attending ante-natal clinics and following the pieces of advice by health staff, coupled with prayers helps lot to avoid complications during childbirth.



This, she said, also guarantees the safety of mother and baby.



Mrs. Yeboah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about ante-natal clinic attendance and number of births recorded at the hospital during the Christmas and New Year festive season at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



She said the hospital recorded 15 births-11 males and four females on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and one birth on the New Year’s Day.



There were two deliveries by caesarian section, but the babies and their mothers were in a stable condition and had been discharged.