Healthcare Providers: NHIA pays GH¢180 million claims up to December 2023

Health News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid GH¢180 million to various categories of healthcare providers across the country for claims submitted and vetted up to December 2023.



The payments were made on Friday, March 22, 2024, in fulfilment of its mandate to healthcare services in Ghana for disease conditions as prescribed in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Benefit Package.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, signed by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, said the payments put the NHIS on track in clearing its arrears and staying within the accepted 90-day window for payment of vetted claims.



The NHIS Benefit Package covers over 95 per cent of disease conditions and supports with over 550 formulations on the NHIS Medicines List to cater for all diseases covered under the scheme.



The statement assured the public of management’s determination to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare to all members of the Scheme.



Due to the recent economic conditions, the NHIA was in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana and other stakeholders to comprehensively review the Scheme’s Medicines Tariffs for appropriate adjustments to be considered, the statement said.



The authority, in partnership with key stakeholders, had resolved to increase public education to eradicate illegal fees and extortions demanded from vulnerable members at some healthcare facilities.



Public education would also be held on the Scheme’s Benefit Package, entitlement promotion of members, and to deepen understanding of its operations.



“We entreat all NHIS members to report any incidents of illegal charges or extortions to your local NHIS District Office, the call centre on 6447 (MTN & Vodafone) or via our official social media handles (NHIS Ghana) for redress,” the statement said.



It urged the public to download the MyNHIS App on Google Play or App Store or dial *929# and follow the prompts to register and enjoy the services the scheme provides.



The NHIS is one of the major social intervention policies established by an Act of Parliament 650 (Act 650, 2003) as amended in 2012 with Act 852 to provide access to healthcare.



Healthcare providers are granted credentials by the authority to provide services to members and are obliged by an agreement to comply with the NHIA Medicines List and Service Tariff, failure of which could attract sanctions.