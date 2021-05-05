NHIA has paid GH¢290 million to service providers in 2021 alone

Health News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disclosed that the authority has paid a grand total of GH¢290,890,982.00 (Two Hundred and Ninety Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Two Cedis) to its credentialed service providers in 2021 alone.



The payments, according to the NHIA, were made between 1st January to 27th April in which public healthcare facilities received the most.



“Representing 51.18 percent, GH¢148,888,834.25 was paid to the public healthcare facilities while private facilities received GH¢80,993,592.48, measured at 27.84 percent.



“Mission facilities received GH¢57,081,609.49, signifying 19.62 percent while Quasipublic facilities have been paid GH¢3,926,945.77, representing 1.35 percent,” a statement said.



The Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby pledged in an earlier interview that the NHIA valued the partnership it has with healthcare service providers and entreated all healthcare providers to make timely claims submissions to allow for prompt payments.



It will be recalled that in 2020, the Private Health Facilities Association Ghana and the Medical Superintendents Group of Ghana (MSG), among others commended the NHIA for the rapid claims payments.