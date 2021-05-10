'Power is like a stranger; treat it well and it will stay - Charles Owusu cautions Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Charles Owusu has called on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to listen to the grievances of Ghanaians and not be rude in their response.



Many Ghanaians have been agitating about what they term as poor governance by President Nana Akufo-Addo and want him to step up his game.



The populace has come up with #fixthecountry and #fixit to convey their complaints to the President.



The crusaders of #fixthecountry have also threatened to embark on demonstration but the demonstration, which was scheduled on Sunday, May 9, has been stopped by the Police after seeking a restraining order from the High Court.



The Police cited reasons that there are currently restrictions on public gatherings and so think the protesters will flout the public gathering ban should they allow them to go on their protest march.



They also fear the spread of COVID-19, therefore prohibiting the conveners of the protest.



There are however back and forth arguments between those telling the President to fix the country and some government officials as the latter have replied them to fix their attitudes first.



But to Charles Owusu, the citizens have every right to complain if the government is underperforming.



To him, the government must rather swiftly take measures to address the plight of Ghanaians and improve their living conditions.



He reminded the President and his government officials about how they got into power and warned them about their behaviour towards the citizenry.



"Power is like a stranger. When it visits you and you treat it well, it will stay but if you maltreat it and it goes, you can't have it again," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.