General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People&Places: The tribe with a human-tree, 3 presidents and a treasure from the Asantes

play videoThe Akuapems also have various clans with symbols

He is described as a male ‘watchman’ who guards the city and his name is Mpeni Kofi. A 300-year-old tree which is clothed, fed and highly revered by the people of Akuapem.



They believe the church has its role and shrines do too. Combining both, according to them, is what has kept them for years. It’s why this tribe, though predominantly Christian, have many shrines in the Larteh township.



And their ‘war god’, the Oboman; was an item retrieved from the Asantes during the Akatamanso war. They guard it with their lives and believe their kingdom will fall to pieces if it ever gets missing or stolen.



Then there’s the debate about the best human resources emanating from among them; the Akuapems. They boast of grooming three heads of states including the incumbent President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Their unique culture, taboos, funerals, naming make them peculiar and we get to know all about these in the second episode of People&Places, with focus on the history of the Akuapems.



Watch the full video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.