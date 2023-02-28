People & Places: A visit to the oldest church which served Amedzofe for almost 100 years

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week on People & Places with focus on Amedzofe, the team learnt about the story of the oldest church in the community - the Amedzofe EP Church.



For over 100 years, the church which was introduced by the Germans has existed and served the community.



With the introduction of Christianity to the community, others including a mission house, and a seminary which is now converted to the Amedzofe Education College were also introduced.



The interesting story about this church is why it has become a tourist site today.



Learn more in this episode with Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest Presbyter Adjato:



